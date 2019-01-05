The Morning After: Is CES another auto show?

Car companies aren't just 'showing up' now.While we were looking at 3D TVs, CES morphed into an auto show

As an increasing amount of automakers position their vehicles as more than just dumb four-wheeled machines, the CES "auto show" will grow.

Business in the front.Dell's Latitude 7400 2-in-1 delivers some slick XPS style

The new Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is a sleek machine that looks more like a MacBook than a standard corporate device. It has a polished aluminum case with diamond cut edges, and it manages to cram in a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen while weighing three pounds. Unlike Apple, Dell is giving professionals plenty of port options, including two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C connections with power delivery, an HDMI connection and an SD card reader.

It begins.What to expect at CES 2019

We're not quite done dusting off the glitter from our New Year's Day celebrations, but it's time to turn our attention once again to that other big event in January: the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). From smart homes to the biggest of big-screen TVs, here's a brief sneak peek at what we expect from this year's show.

When quarterly sales of $84 billion just aren't enough.Apple knows the age of yearly iPhone upgrades is over

Every year when Engadget reviews a new iPhone, we note that Apple's silicon offers far more power than most users need. The good news is that a few years later, those chips are still enough for most people. And given how the pace of other innovations in smartphone hardware has slowed over the past few years, there's less reason than ever to upgrade every time a new iPhone arrives.

A dose of retro action in a pricey, wireless shell.Nintendo's Switch NES gamepads are an unnecessary blast from the past

The Switch NES controllers look just like the original, with the same blocky corners, plastic-yet-solid construction and concave buttons that hold your fingers just right. They even charge by sliding onto the console while it's docked, although playing is a wireless-only affair. However, at $60 they're an expensive add-on for controllers that are only meant to play emulated NES titles available via the new Online service.

