You can have a portable, solar-powered oven for $400

Thanks to its unique design, which uses a vacuum tube to hold the ingredients, the Fusion also gives you the benefit of being able to make meals that typically wouldn't work well outdoors. For example, you can make or heat up some bread, or you can even do a bit of deep frying. In addition to that, the device can be paired with other green devices, like a powerbank to charge your phone or a 20 Watt foldable solar panel. Those, of course, are sold separately.

If you want a solar-powered cooler to go with your Fusion oven, GoSun makes one of those, as well. While the GoSun Fusion and Cooler are shipping to Kickstarter backers starting in April, the company says its plan is to make both devices available to everyone by summer 2019. You can pre-order the Fusion now from GoSun's site for $400, with the cooler expected to be priced at $600.

With CES announcing that a big focus for the year would be resilience technology, GoSun's solar oven and cooler are going to fit right in at the show.