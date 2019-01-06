HP's Omen 15 is the first gaming laptop with a 240Hz display

HP has just upped the refresh rate ante with its latest Omen 15. The company says it's the world's first gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p 240Hz IPS display, meaning it should stay ahead of even the quickest-shooting gamer. The laptop itself should also be able to keep up with the screen, as it's equipped with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070 Max-Q mobile graphics, an 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM and the latest 802.11ax wireless, aka "WiFi 6."
Since it comes from HP, the Omen 15 packs a relatively low-profile design and just a red "X" on the back to flash some gaming cred. The design remains unchanged from the last model, with ultra-slim side bezels, an LED keyboard and fairly lightweight 5.3 pound weight. Given the specs, it should also suit graphics pros that don't mind standing out a bit from the button-down business notebook crowd. The Omen 15 arrives in February at a starting price of $1,370.