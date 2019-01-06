LG Display unveils an 88-inch 8K OLED screen with built-in sound

It wouldn't be CES without a few exotic screens from LG Display, and the company is keen to deliver this year. To start, it's offering a dramatic upgrade to the Crystal Sound screen technology it unveiled back in 2017. The new version is an 88-inch, 8K OLED display (not pictured yet) whose panel produces 3.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio -- you'd not only have a great picture, but good-enough sound that you might not rush to buy your own speakers. LG Display hasn't outlined plans for the screen, but there's little doubt this would be most relevant for a future TV set.
The company also has something for fans of fast-paced shows. On top of a 65-inch 8K OLED display (pictured above and below), it's showing off a 65-inch 4K OLED panel with a "world's fastest" motion picture response time of just 3.5ms. LG pitches this as ideal for action movies and sports, although it should also be ideal for gaming where the slightest bit of unintended blur can spoil the experience.
There are a few other intriguing inventions. Drivers might appreciate a 12.3-inch transparent OLED as well as a similarly-sized plastic OLED center information display. A 27-inch Neo Art concept display, meanwhile, gives you a portable USB-C monitor. LG Display is also wielding its Oxide backplane tech by producing a 27-inch 4K monitor with bezels just 0.11 inches thick on all sides, as well as a 13.3-inch 4K screen that would be ideal for laptops with a power consumption of just 2.8W. Don't be surprised if these find their way into shipping products, whether they're from LG Electronics or someone else entirely.