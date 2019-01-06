LG Display unveils an 88-inch 8K OLED screen with built-in sound

The company also has something for fans of fast-paced shows. On top of a 65-inch 8K OLED display (pictured above and below), it's showing off a 65-inch 4K OLED panel with a "world's fastest" motion picture response time of just 3.5ms. LG pitches this as ideal for action movies and sports, although it should also be ideal for gaming where the slightest bit of unintended blur can spoil the experience.

There are a few other intriguing inventions. Drivers might appreciate a 12.3-inch transparent OLED as well as a similarly-sized plastic OLED center information display. A 27-inch Neo Art concept display, meanwhile, gives you a portable USB-C monitor. LG Display is also wielding its Oxide backplane tech by producing a 27-inch 4K monitor with bezels just 0.11 inches thick on all sides, as well as a 13.3-inch 4K screen that would be ideal for laptops with a power consumption of just 2.8W. Don't be surprised if these find their way into shipping products, whether they're from LG Electronics or someone else entirely.