Follow along with our CES 2019 liveblogs!

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago in Gadgetry
ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's early January, so you won't be surprised to learn that team Engadget has arrived in Las Vegas for CES 2019. While the show doesn't technically start until Tuesday morning, a flood of new product news will be arriving in the coming hours -- and we'll spend most of Monday attending the CES press conferences from the industry's biggest players. As usual, you can expect to see a bevy of bigger, better screens, more smart home tech, more Alexa and Google Assistant and quite a bit about the future of auto. But we're also hoping to see the oddball, offbeat but potentially ground-breaking tech that makes CES more than just a TV show. Sure, the big companies don't always surprise us like they used to, but we're betting there's still going to be plenty we didn't expect -- and it all starts with these events. Join us, won't you?

Monday 1/7

LG: 11am ET / 8am PT

Samsung: 5pm ET / 2pm PT

Intel: 7pm ET / 4pm PT

Sony: 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Tuesday 1/8

Mercedes-Benz: 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT

