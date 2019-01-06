Whill's next personal electronic vehicle drives itself

A spokesperson told me that the ADS was partly its answer to scooters and bikes offered by the likes of Lime and Bird. Unlike those (which require full mobility), Whill is designed for everyone. Whill, is perhaps aware of the boom that scooters have enjoyed of late, and spotted an opportunity. After all, it's easy to look at the four-wheeled device and presume it's merely a modern take on the typical mobility devices for those unable to push, stand or ride bikes and scooters (though of course, it is that, too).

There are obvious differences to consider though, between a lightweight scooter and a fairly robust vehicle like Whill. For one, the pick-up-and-drop where you like system used by Lime and Bird simply wouldn't work here. But the company knows this, and instead is offering Whill to more controlled environments like Airports and shopping malls. Right now it's partnering with La Guardia, Schipol and Heathrow airports, but hopes to expand the ADS as a service to retail spaces, theme parks and beyond. And with that autonomous driving system, you don't need to hunt one of these down anyway, you can simply summon it to you.