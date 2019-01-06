Willow is back with an easier-to-use version of its smart breast pump

Since then, the device has been on sale for about two years, and now, the company has returned to CES with version 2.0. At a glance, the wireless pumping cups are similar in spirit to their predecessors, except the company claims the newer set is easier to use. This time around, the flange (the piece that covers the breast) is clear, allowing for easier nipple alignment. There's also a see-through window where mothers can observe their milk flow. The company also moved to a quick-snap closure, a change from the interlocking mechanism in the first-gen model. I tried connecting the pieces in a brief hands-on, and quickly mastered it; the clicking sound makes the setup a no-brainer.

Otherwise, the device claims to be as quiet as the original. I was in a public cafe of all places when I saw the new Willow, and couldn't hear the device even after straining and getting close. So I feel confident in assuring women that they could use this discreetly in a public setting. Additionally, the pump has the same milk-bag design, which you can put directly into the freezer and later cut open at the top when ready for use. In both cases, too, the Willow's latch was designed so that women could use it while lying down. Because the bag has a one-way valve, mothers don't need to be vertical to avoid spillage.

The Willow 2.0 is available for pre-order now and will ship in February. It costs $500 for the two cups, with 48 extra bags included as part of an introductory offer. The first-gen edition is still for sale too, with a modest price cut from $480 to $430.