Optoma's P1 laser projector brings a 4K home theater anywhere

Optoma's latest projector joins competition like Hisense and LG by including everything you need for a home theater in one package. The P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema is not just a laser projector, as it combines the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control we've seen in previous Optoma units with a NuForce Dolby Digital 2.0 sound bar that has built-in woofers.