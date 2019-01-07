LG's rollable OLED TV is real, and you can buy it this year

Aside from opening and closing completely, the OLED TV R can also leave a sliver of its screen up, something LG calls "line mode." That gives you a bit of a display for controlling music, or displaying a clock, family photos or soothing digital patterns. Honestly, it looks like you're just begging to have your child or pet destroy your precious OLED TV, but it's certainly a cool party trick. LG claims the set is good for 50,000 rolls, but it's unclear how long that actually entails. As with any device with moving parts, its roller could eventually fail, which adds a certain amount of anxiety for potential owners.

Quality-wise, the rollable TV is on-par with LG's other 4K OLED screens this year (including support for 120FPS), and it's also powered by the second generation Alpha 2 processor. The OLED TV R will also feature LG's latest WebOS release, which adds support for Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant. And, just like Samsung, LG is also adding Apple's AirPlay 2 standard, as well as HomeKit integration. There's no standalone iTunes app, unfortunately, but the AirPlay support should make it easier for iOS owners to throw content on their sets. And it's yet another sign that Apple is finally starting to broaden its entertainment reach.

LG doesn't have a price in mind for the OLED TV R yet, but the company says it'll be available in the second half of the year.