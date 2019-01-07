ADT's Command tablet is the new center of its home security system

As you'd expect for a full-fledged home security system, the Command panel includes battery backup for when you lose power and built-in LTE for communicating with ADT even if your home network is down. Since the Command panel can communicate with other smart home devices, you can use it to set up various "scenes" and rules which govern how your home responds in the event of an emergency. ADT gives the example of a fire alert scene that can turn on all the lights in the house and unlock smart locks, making evacuation easier.

The panel also has a somewhat logical but still somewhat creepy feature where it takes a picture of whomever disables the security system, essentially letting ADT see if unauthorized persons are turning off the security system. ADT wasn't clear on whether or not these pictures were automatically transmitted back to it or if they're just used in the event of an emergency, but it's something we'll be asking them about given how sensitive people are about privacy these days.

Finally, ADT naturally lets users connect to their panel using the Control app. It lets owners remotely arm or disarm the system, set up and execute various rules and scenes involving your security system and other smart home devices and watch live video from your home. These are all table stakes features for smart home and security system but it's still good to see them here.

Add all this on to ADT's own video doorbell and integration with Alexa or Google Assistant and it seems the company has a pretty comprehensive security system for homeowners who have rigged their houses with smart home devices. The company says its "Command and Control" platform will be ready for home installation sometime in the next three months.

