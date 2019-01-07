'Alien: Blackout' mobile game picks up where 'Isolation' left off

Before you ask, no it's not a Pokémon Go-style game that sees players searching their respective cities for Xenomorphs and face-huggers to battle and collect. Instead it's more of the same: poor Amanda is stuck aboard a malfunctioning Weyland-Yutani space station alongside a vicious Xenomorph.

However, Blackout swaps out Isolation's first-person thrills for a more voyeuristic experience. As such, you'll have to use the dying space station's holographic map, surveillance cameras, and a motion tracker to keep tabs on your crew and the unwanted guest. One wrong move can equal a grisly demise for the craft's inhabitants and result in narrative-altering consequences for Ripley.

There's no word on a release date or price, but developer D3 Go is promising bucket-loads of fear. At least Isolation could be experienced at home on a console and in VR. Can you imagine the weird looks you'll get when you scream out loud after every jump scare on the bus?