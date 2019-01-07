All GitHub users can keep their code private

Today(!) we're thrilled to announce unlimited free private repos for all GitHub users, and a new simplified Enterprise offering: https://t.co/dFgK6KC0Wc — Nat Friedman (@natfriedman) January 7, 2019

Microsoft acquired GitHub last year for $7.5 billion. GitHub CEO Nat Friedman said at the time that the team would be focused on making GitHub more accessible to developers around the world and ensuring reliability, security and performance. He also reiterated that GitHub would continue to operate independently. "We love GitHub because of the deep care and thoughtfulness that goes into every facet of the developer's experience," Friedman wrote in a blog post. "I understand and respect this, and know that we will continue to build tasteful, snappy, polished tools that developers love."

Friedman said today that unlimited free private repositories has been the most requested feature from GitHub users. The company also announced GitHub Enterprise, which brings together Enterprise Cloud and Enterprise Server -- formerly GitHub Business Cloud and GitHub Enterprise, respectively -- into one, unified product. The private repositories for free users are rolling out today.