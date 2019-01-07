Byton adds an additional touchscreen to its upcoming SUV

In addition to the dashboard-long super screen and the tablet that sits on the steering wheel, the M-Byte is getting an eight-inch display in the center console. This new touchscreen will let the driver and passenger control the giant 40-inch display. That's in addition to voice and gesture controls that Byton announced last year at CES.

No matter how it plays out, Byton says the production-ready M-Byte will be unveiled in June of this year. The first cars will go on sale in China at the end of 2019 with US and European sales happening in 2020.