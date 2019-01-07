This smart mirror uses AR to let you 'try on' different hair styles

Aside from facial recognition, the Artemis smart mirror features voice commands, a touchless user interface to keep it from getting dirty and 4D Visualization that allows it to take 3D captures of your face. There's a gamification aspect for kids, too, which uses a combination of AI, facial recognition and smart lighting to help kids brush their teeth properly -- it basically turns it into a game, where they can score points for doing the process right.

Most importantly, perhaps, CareOS says that it's currently working to make the Artemis collect a set of data that can detect if there's something wrong with your posture or skin and, if so, connect you with a doctor. And don't worry about someone like your husband, wife or roommate getting access to your data: The Artemis is smart enough to recognize who's in front of it. Every person can have their own account on it, which lets them view their calendar, listen to preferred radio stations or check the weather.

You can't buy an Artemis right now, but CareOS hopes that hardware brands will be interested in its smart mirror ecosystem and work with it to bring it to households and businesses across the world.