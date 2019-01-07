David Fincher and Tim Miller's animated Netflix series is not for kids

The producers aren't saying much about the content, but have noted the episodes will cover genres like comedy, horror and tragedy. You can expect subjects as strange as "alien spiders" and "sentient dairy," in case you thought the producers might play it safe. Miller, in fact, was relieved that he can take risks -- the "creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation," he said.

There's no mention of a release date. Whenever it arrives, it'll serve as a textbook example of streaming media's appeal to high-minded creators. They can produce the shows they want without worrying as much about mainstream appeal, TV network requirements or other constraints.