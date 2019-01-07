Instant Pot makes Google Assistant your new sous chef

It was only a matter of time, really. Instant Brands has announced that its Instant Pot Smart WiFi pressure cooker now supports Google Assistant, making it possible to start cooking or check on the status without pulling out your phone or peeking at the tiny display. It's the height of culinary luxury, but it could be incredibly helpful if you'd rather not drop what you're doing to start your rice or check on your brisket.
The cooker officially sells for $150 with a 6-quart capacity. You probably won't go out of your way to get an Instant Pot for Google Assistant support, but it could make the ultra-trendy device feel more at home with the rest of your connected kitchen devices.