Intel announces six new ninth-generation Core processors

Intel's slightly subdued CES 2019 keynote began with the announcement of six new chips for desktop users. The company's Gregory Bryant took to the stage to say that the company was launching a sextet of ninth-generation Core processors. These will range from the low-end Core i3 through to the Core i9 for power users. The company has only revealed details for one of the six chips that will be released, the 14nm Core i5-9400, which it expects to be available at the end of the month.