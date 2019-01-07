It's been a year since Intel's flashy, drone-heavy CES 2018 keynote, which came shortly after we learned about the widespread Spectre and Meltdown chip vulnerabilities. Now, Intel is trying to make a fresh start. While it's still searching for a new CEO, following the departure of Brian Krzanich, it also needs to prove it's ready for the coming arrival of 5G, AI and entirely new PC form factors. And while its 9th generation CPUs sound impressive, we're still waiting to see a wide rollout of 10 nm processors. So far, Intel claims they'll be coming this year and they'll also feature the company's fastest integrated graphics so far, reaching over a teraflop worth of performance.\n\nJoin us as we cover Intel's CES press event live, starting at 7 PM Eastern \/ 4 PM Pacific. You can also watch it live on Intel's newsroom.