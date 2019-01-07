JBL's Live headphone line has something for everyone

If you're not into noise cancellation, the Live 400BT and Live 500BT are wireless on-ear and over-ear options, respectively. The on-ear 400BT offers up to 24 hours of music on a charge with the aforementioned Speed Charge tech to keep charging speedy. For the Live 500BT, expect up to 30 hours plus the Speed Charge option. Touch controls and both the Ambient Aware and TalkThru audio transparency modes that are also on some of JBL's new true wireless earbuds are also on the features list for both of these models. In terms of price, the Live 400BT is $99.95 and the Live 500BT is $149.95.

The Live 650BTNC, Live 500BT and Live 400BT all offer easy access to Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

The $69.95 Live 200BT is a set or wireless halo-style behind-the-neck earbuds. Up to 10 hours of battery life and that Speed Charge tool are the key stats here. Last but not least, the Live 100 is a $39.95 set of wired earbuds. JBL says the entire Live lineup will be available this spring.