JBL unveils four new options for true wireless earbuds

For more active types, the JBL Reflect Flow (pictured above) is worth a look. These are IPX7-rated waterproof, so you don't have to worry about sweat ruining your new audio gear. A fin design should also keep the earbuds in place during a run or lifting session. JBL says you can expect up to 30 hours of total play time with the buds and the charging case together.

JBL also included a couple of audio transparency features on the Reflect Flow that will come in handy when you need to chat with a workout partner or be more aware of your surroundings. TalkThru lowers the music volume and amplifies speech so you can have a conversation. AmbientAware will amplify background noise to keep you safe outdoors -- a feature should be useful for runners. What's more, the tool is easily activated with a double tap. The Reflect Flow is expected to go on sale this summer for $149.95 and it'll be available in four colors when it does.

The latest JBL/Under Armour headphone collaboration is also being introduced at CES. The UA Flash looks very similar to the Reflect Flow, including the fin design and those handy audio transparency features. This model offers five hours of playback on a charge with 20 hours worth of additional use from the included charging case. The UA Flash is available tomorrow (January 8th) on both Under Armour and JBL websites. Immediate availability for CES announcements almost never happens, so it's a welcome surprise here. When they do go on sale, you'll need to hand over $169.95 to secure a pair -- $20 more than the Reflect Aware. That price includes a 12-month MapMyRun Premium membership that's worth $30. The Under Armour app offers run data analysis that can give you real-time gait coaching to improve your stride.

Lastly, the JBL Endurance Peak is an over-the-ear hook-like design that should help keep the earbuds in place no matter the activity. These are also IPX7-rated waterproof with touch controls and 28 hours of combined playback when you account for both the buds themselves and the included charging case. The Endurance Peak is also available now from the JBL website for $119.95 in three colorways.

With the introduction of four new models at CES, it's clear JBL is serious about its line of true wireless earbuds. What's more, there's seemingly something for everyone, with multiple waterproof workout options and one for more casual use. The prices are also competitive, costing less than a lot of premium true wireless models that typically run $250-$300 or more.