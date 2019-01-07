JBL's Link Drive makes your dumb old car smart

After plugging in the device and pairing it with either an Apple or Android smartphone, activating it is as simple as saying "hey Google." You'll also need to pair it with your stereo, though it can also be connected through the system's aux port.

The Link Drive's dual noise cancelling mics ignore road and wind noise, enabling the driver to ask for driving directions as well as weather, traffic, and calendar updates. The system will automatically turn down the radio when activated -- or if you receive an incoming call -- so that you're not forced to shout over it, take your hands off the wheel, or even unlock your phone.

The Link Drive should hit store shelves later this spring and retail for $60.