Watch LG’s CES press conference in 8 minutes

LG's 2019 TVs headlined the company's press conference, though. In addition to a brief shoutout for this year's range of OLED and LCD sets (the latter adopting the new name of NanoCell TVs), LG wheeled out an 88-inch OLED 8K TV, which will upscale lower-resolution video and automatically change its own video and audio settings based on ambient light and the acoustics of its environment. The fact LG's new TVs support both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit was a relatively big deal, but the pièce de résistance was the new rollable OLED R TV that curls back up into its base when not in use. More than a spectacle, this unique Signature Series set will actually go on sale this year, for what we anticipate to be a lot of money.