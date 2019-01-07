LG Gram 17 hands-on: A truly thin and light laptop for its size

Also, because it has more room in the chassis, LG was able to squeeze in a 72Whr battery that it says will last up to 19.5 hours. That's impressive, especially given most 17-inchers don't last very long since they're expected to remain chained to a charger on your desktop.

Unlike most laptops of its size, though, the Gram 17 doesn't carry a discrete graphics card. It comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU with integrated HD 620 graphics, as well as 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's enough for most common workflows, but those looking for a machine for gaming or design work might need something with a discrete GPU.

LG kitted out the edges of the Gram 17 with a generous array of ports, too. You'll get three USB A sockets, two USB C, an HDMI, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack. For those who like plenty of connectivity options without having to carry around loose accessories or dongle, this is a sweet setup.

In addition to its thin profile, I also like the Gram 17's matte silver case, and classy logo on the lid. The laptop also comes in a white version, though we didn't get to see that here at the show. Despite being so thin and light, the Gram 17 is pretty rugged. It passed military standard MIL-STD-810G testing for durability, which should provide some peace of mind, especially for something that feels almost flimsy.

Super thin laptops are becoming commonplace, and even the beastly gaming machines that pack graphics muscle are getting thinner each year. Thanks to things like NVIDIA's Max Q design are making it easier to find lightweight notebooks with powerful guts. The 17-inch still beats existing devices on its size, but LG might want to look into upgrading the Gram's performance if it wants to keep being competitive. Still, at $1,699, the Gram 17 is a compelling mix of portability and performance that might find an appreciative audience.