Mophie's wireless iPhone battery case keeps your Lightning port free

Many iPhone battery cases use the Lightning port to keep your handset topped up, and that's obviously a problem when there's no headphone jack. Case makers either need to add a port back or make you forego wired listening altogether. Mophie, however, has a simple solution: wireless charging. Its newly unveiled Juice Pack Access relies solely on Qi to power the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, keeping the Lightning port open for wired headphones while adding 25 to 31 hours of extra talk time. This also avoids the bulky chin that you've seen in the past.
You don't have to plug in the case, either. While you can rely on USB-C, it can recharge using any Qi-based wireless pad. You can plug the iPhone in while the case is attached, too. A priority charging system will pass any power (wired or wireless) to the iPhone first before addressing the case.
The Juice Pack Access won't be cheap. It'll sell for $120 in a range of colors when it arrives sometime in the first quarter of 2019. However, it might be your best bet if you aren't a fan of Bluetooth audio and need your iPhone to last a long while on the road.