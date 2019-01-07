NVIDIA's RTX GPUs bring ray tracing to laptops

It didn't take NVIDIA long to shrink down its groundbreaking RTX 20-series graphics processors for gaming notebooks. At CES, the company announced that RTX GPUs are coming to 40 upcoming laptops, with availability starting on January 29th. That includes every major OEM like ASUS, Alienware and HP. Much like the portable GTX 10-series GPUs, NVIDIA aims to deliver most of the features of the RTX desktop cards -- including real-time ray tracing -- with less of a power drain. 17 of those upcoming RTX notebooks will feature Max-Q designs, which aren't as fast as their desktop counterparts, but can squeeze into tight notebook frames.