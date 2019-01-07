Origin's EON16-S takes 16-inch gaming laptops to a lighter place

The screen itself has 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, specs that are de rigueur for gaming laptops at CES 2019. The design is basic black (or black with a red display back) with a low profile Origin logo on the molded case, along with carbon fiber accents on the front. In other words, it doesn't scream "gaming" too loudly and should be suitable for budget-minded graphics pros, too.

If you need more size, the EVO17-S bumps the screen size to 17.3 inches, while offering similar specs across the board in a very lightweight 5.5-pound body. Both models are available with 6 hours of battery life, Sound BlasterX Pro-gaming 360 sound, and up to two 2TB m.2 PCIe SSD plus one x 2.5-inch 7mm SSD/SSHD/HDD.

If that's not quite enough power, Origin is also updating its EON17-X high performance laptop to an Intel Core i9-9900K 8-core processor and NVIDIA's next-gen NVIDIA RTX 2080 graphics. Both of those parts are desktop-class, so size and power-efficiency is clearly not the point here. It also comes with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) screen, up to 64 GB of 2800MHz RAM, two M.2 SSD drives and two 2.5-inch hybrid/hard disks. The current model weighs 8.6 pounds, so brace your biceps. Origin has yet to release pricing and availability, but we should know more soon.