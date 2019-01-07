Panasonic's first full-frame mirrorless cameras arrive in March

The S1 and S1R are the first cameras with Panasonic's all new L-Mount system that it's working on with Leica and Sigma. The cameras represent a huge step for the company, which has stuck with the Micro Four Thirds system for its mirrorless models until now. So far, we know that they'll have 4K 60P video, dual image stabilization, contrast AF and depth-from-defocus tech, double card slots for XQD and SD, and a 3-axis tiltable LCD.

There's still no word on pricing, but Panasonic has said that it "will unveil additional key features of the new Lumix S full-frame mirrorless cameras at CES 2019," so hopefully we'll hear more over the next few days.