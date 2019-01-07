PS4 sales are closing in on 100 million

During its CES keynote, Sony has announced that it has sold 91.6 million PS4 consoles worldwide overall. The tech giant sold 18 million PS4 units over the past 12 months, with 5.6 million of those sold during the holiday season alone, from November 19th to December 31st. That's despite a prediction by Sony gaming chief John Kodera earlier this year that console sales would begin to slow down, because the PS4 was reaching its saturation point. Those numbers are a bit lower than the 20.2 million units Sony was able to move in 2017, but they're not bad at all for a console that's been around for over five years.