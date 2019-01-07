Samsung says Bixby will soon work with Google Maps, YouTube

But that's not all. Google will also be joining the ecosystem with products like Google Play, YouTube and Google Maps becoming compatible with Bixby in the near future. "Bixby started as a smarter way to use your Galaxy phone," Samsung said in a statement. "Today, it is evolving to become a scalable, open AI platform that will support more and more devices."

Samsung's rather half-baked assistant has struggled to gain traction. But Samsung has been working to build a little bit of momentum recently, opening it up to developers late last year. And making it compatible with popular products like Google's could go a long way to boost Bixby's adoption.