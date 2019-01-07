Samsung says Bixby will soon work with Google Maps, YouTube

Samsung announced today that Bixby will be integrated into more of its products, including its 2019 QLED TVs as well as a range of smart appliances like refrigerators, washers and AI speakers. Additionally, the company said its assistant will also be able to help drivers and passengers as it's expanding into Samsung's new Digital Cockpit. As it shared how Bixby has expanded, Samsung described the assistant as a scalable, open platform and says it now includes partners like Uber, iHeartRadio and Ticketmaster.
But that's not all. Google will also be joining the ecosystem with products like Google Play, YouTube and Google Maps becoming compatible with Bixby in the near future. "Bixby started as a smarter way to use your Galaxy phone," Samsung said in a statement. "Today, it is evolving to become a scalable, open AI platform that will support more and more devices."
Samsung's rather half-baked assistant has struggled to gain traction. But Samsung has been working to build a little bit of momentum recently, opening it up to developers late last year. And making it compatible with popular products like Google's could go a long way to boost Bixby's adoption.