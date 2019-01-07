Samsung's imposing 98-inch 8K TV defines CES opulence

All of the Q900 TVs use a Quantum Processor 8K chip that relies on AI-based tech to scale media from various sources to "near pristine" 8K. We'd take that claim with a grain of salt (someone's 720p YouTube upload won't improve much at 8K), but good scaling is important when there's virtually no 8K-native content. Software-wise, you can expect a Universal Guide with "improved" AI to help you find content, the latest version of Bixby, and dramatically expanded support that includes Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls as well as iTunes and AirPlay 2.

We're still waiting on pricing and more precise release dates (Samsung mentioned that iTunes and AirPlay would arrive in the spring). It's safe to presume the 98-incher will make last year's $15,000 85-inch set seem like a bargain, though. The real question is whether or not any of the smaller sets will be vaguely affordable. Like early 4K TVs, you could be paying a stiff premium to enjoy your early adopter status.