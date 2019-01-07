Samsung updates Family Hub smart fridge with new UI

Samsung debuted its first Family Hub fridge in 2016 and it was able to keep track of groceries, let users buy items through its touchscreen display, help users keep tabs on their schedules and control other smart devices. In 2017, Samsung updated the Family Hub OS, which allowed all family members to have their own profiles and offered users voice control. And last year, the company introduced Bixby voice control to its Family Hub 3.0 refrigerator and integrated it into its SmartThings ecosystem. However, last year at CES, while we found Samsung's latest Family Hub refrigerator to have some pretty excellent sound quality, its Bixby control left much to be desired.

Samsung says the new updates will be available on most earlier Family Hub models as well and they'll be introduced through an automatic update.