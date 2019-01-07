Schlage's WiFi deadbolt lock can open the door for Amazon couriers

You now have another (and potentially better) option if you want a Schlage lock that can let Amazon couriers into your home. The company has unveiled the Encode, the first WiFi-equipped deadbolt that supports Key by Amazon. Unlike the Connect, you don't need a hub -- you just install the lock and fire up the app. It unsurprisingly plays well with Ring's devices, too. In the near future ("soon" is how Schlage describes it), you'll have the option to let people in when watching live video from a Ring doorbell or camera.
There's logically support for Alexa voice control, and you can add an Amazon Cloud Cam to a Key Smart Lock Kit if you'd like to keep a closer watch on deliveries.
We're still waiting on pricing and availability as we write this. So long as it's not priced wildly above the $199 Connect, though, it might be the lock to get if you thrive on Amazon services and hate the thought of using a bridge just to fulfill your deadbolt's potential.