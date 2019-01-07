Live from Sony's CES 2019 press event!

Just when you thought the pre-CES press event deluge was over, Sony is wrapping up a busy day with some evening festivities. The company's annual Las Vegas soirée is happening tonight, January 7th at 8PM ET\/5PM PT, and we'll be there to bring you all the news live. We're sure to hear about Sony's new TV lineup, as well as new additions to its home theater stable of soundbars, speakers and more. There's typically some headphone and personal audio news as well, with a dash of cameras for good measure. Whatever Sony has planned, keep your browser locked here for all the details from the event. You can also stream the event live right here.