Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sony
save
Save
share

Sony's wireless turntable offers gain control and an automatic tone arm

Fine-tuning your record listening experience.
Billy Steele
18m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Sony

It wouldn't be CES without a few turntable announcements, and Sony is unveiling a new model of its own this week. The PS-LX310BT is a wireless turntable with Bluetooth connectivity for playing your vinyl collection over wireless speakers. Don't worry, purists: You can still connect it to a stereo system with wires if you want to. This new turntable features a gain select switch that will allow you to choose between low, mid and high -- whichever setting best suits the audio level of the record you're playing. Basically, this should relieve any headaches when you go from a quieter LP to a louder single.

Gallery: Sony PS-LX310BT wireless turntable | 11 Photos

11

The PS-LX310BT also has an automatic tone arm that will lower itself, find the groove and start the music in a single step. When you get to the end of the record, the tone arm will automatically return to the resting position. There's also a built-in phono pre-amp as well as USB output. The inclusion of USB means you can digitize your collection so that you can access it anywhere. Sony has been keen on this kind of USB connectivity for a while now, including the PS-HX500 turntable we reviewed.

Sony isn't chatting price just yet, only that the PS-LX310BT should go on sale this spring.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

In this article: audio, av, bluetooth, ces2019, entertainment, gear, PS-LX310BT, sony, turntable, wireless
By Billy Steele

A tech writer by day and a graphic designer by night, Billy was ushered into the gadget world by an Atari and its vices: Frogger and Grand Prix. Little did he know that this was training for the undefeated seasons he would string together in NCAA Football (RIP). He covers the audio beat, spanning everything from headphones to streaming. He's also a Cheez-It expert.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr