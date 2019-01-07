Show More Results

TCL is working on 8K Roku TVs with built-in voice control

The 8-Series is coming to the US later this year.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
58m ago in AV
It was only a matter of time. Today, TCL announced that it's working on a range of 8K HDR TVs, called the 8-Series, that will launch in the US later this year in a variety of screen sizes starting at 75 inches. All of these TVs will run Roku's lightweight software and support upscaling for 4K and 1080p content, as well as "the latest HDMI standards," ensuring they play nice with future consoles and set-top boxes. The 8-Series will also offer Quantum Contrast, a new backlight technology based on mini-LEDs, and QLED, which uses Quantum Dots to improve color brightness and intensity.

TCL also revealed that some models will come with an "integrated high-performance far-field mic array." That hardware, combined with some fancy noise suppression and localization software, will allow you to chat with the long-overdue Roku Entertainment Assistant. That means you will, in theory, be able to search for content and generally control your TV without reaching for a plastic remote. There's no word on how much any of this will cost -- TCL has earned a reputation for extremely well-priced TV hardware, however, and we don't expect that to change with the 8-Series.

TCL 8K TV

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

In this article: 8K, av, ces2019, gear, Roku, TCL, UHD, UltraHighDefinition, voicecontrol
By Nick Summers @nisummers

Nick Summers is a writer, photographer and editor at Engadget. He studied multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University and holds an NCTJ certificate. Before joining Oath, Nick was a staff writer at The Next Web and an investigative journalist at FE Week, an education-focused newspaper in the UK. He lives on the south coast of England with a stack of half-finished Gundam model kits.

