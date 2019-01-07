TP-Link's newest WiFi 6 routers include its first mesh-ready model

The Archer AX1800 (below), meanwhile, is aimed squarely at people who want WiFi 6 on a relative budget and don't mind having 'just' 1.8Gbps to play with. It'll ship in the third quarter for $130. It'll be joined by the $100 RE705X, a similarly speedy range extender that can fill in coverage gaps when you don't care for a mesh network.

And if you don't need WiFi 6 speeds, there's one more option sitting on the table. TP-Link is launching a dual-band OneMesh RE300 extender that offers dual-band WiFi 5 (aka 802.11ac) to people who have an Archer A7 or C7 router with mesh-friendly firmware installed. At $50, it might do the job if you're not in a rush to improve raw performance. It should arrive sometime in April.