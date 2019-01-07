Uber partner reveals air taxi design at CES

Uber is working with a number of companies on its future air taxi service, and Bell was an early partner. In May, Uber showed off one of its air taxi prototypes at its Uber Elevate Summit, and it has said it aims to have aircrafts available for commercial operations by 2023. CNBC says Uber called Bell's design a "major step" in its effort to develop "an on-demand Uber Air network."

In line with Uber's plans, Bell's director of innovation, Scott Drennan, told The Verge that the company intends to have Nexus in operation by the "mid 2020s." "This is not a toy. This is an aircraft you would feel safe and comfortable bringing your family into," he said. The Verge also reports that Bell won't have a working prototype until closer to its official launch.