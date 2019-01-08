Aura squeezes its fitness band into an Apple Watch 'Smart Strap'

While it works on providing a supply of the $179 wearables (currently on sale for $134), Aura is already showing off its next device: an Apple Watch "Smart Strap." It contains the same features as the Band, zapping electricity through the wearers body and return a reading showing weight, water, fat and muscle -- just push the button on the Strap and touch its electrodes for five seconds. By itself, the Apple Watch 4 mostly tracks movement in addition to heart rate with its electric and optical heart rate sensors.

We didn't get a chance to go body-on with the device or compare it to any other methods, like similarly-equipped scales or a set of calipers, so we can't confirm its accuracy ourselves, but it worked smoothly and consistently on the show floor. Priced at $89, the Smart Strap is supposed to start shipping in Q2 of this year.