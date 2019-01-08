Brilliant smart home hub now supports Apple HomeKit

Brilliant, a smart home hub that plugs into existing light-switch ports, already works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest, Philips Hue, August smart locks and a whole bunch of other home accessories. Now, it's adding Apple HomeKit-enabled devices to the things you can control using its touchscreen panel. The integration also allows you to control lights connected to the hub by voice using Siri on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, HomePods and Macs. You can also control those lights using the Apple Home app.
The company first introduced its product back in CES 2018 and made it available for sale in September. One of its main draws is its ease of installation: it was designed to replace any light switch in your home and to control a plethora of smart devices after connecting it to your WiFi. In addition to being able to switch lights on or off, the Apple Home app will also allow you to set combo actions triggered by a single command. For instance, you can set a scene so that when you switch off a particular light, Brilliant will also lock the door and lower the thermostat.
HomeKit support will roll out to all existing Brilliant customers through an over-the-air firmware update -- at no additional cost -- sometime this spring.