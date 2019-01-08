Comixology adds DC Comics to its unlimited plan

Comixology added Marvel to its $6-per-month Unlimited plan in 2017, but DC has so far been absent from its all-you-can-read subscription. That's about to change, io9 reports, as DC Comics will now be available on the service. Thousands of comics from DC and Vertigo, including single issues, full collections and graphic novels, will soon be accessible on the Unlimited plan as well as through Kindle Unlimited. Curated collections of DC and Vertigo graphic novels will also hit Prime Reading on a rotating basis.