Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
save
Save
share

Watch Intel's CES 2019 press event in under 10 minutes

New 9th gen Core CPUs, 10nm chips and more!
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
16m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Intel's CES press event wasn't as bombastic as last year's blowout keynote, but the chip giant actually had a lot more news to share. For one, Intel rounded out its ninth generation Core CPUs with six more processors, going from lowly i3 models to high-end i9s. And after years of waiting for 10nm chips, it seems like we'll get several this year, from desktop Ice Lake CPUs to Lakefield chips that will bring together Sunny Cove cores with some Atom CPUs to balance high and low-power performance. And finally, we got a glimpse at Intel's next Nervana AI processor, which will focus more on inference capabilities and not just deep learning.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr