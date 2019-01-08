Lancey will make smart radiators with recycled e-bike batteries

September is a ways off, so it could be a while before Lancey receives any second-hand batteries. Still, it's an intriguing partnership with obvious benefits for the environment. At CES, I glanced at the first-generation radiator that went into production last year. It's an elegant design packed with sensors and a companion app so you can remotely monitor the system. I couldn't actually test the radiator (the show floor is ridiculously warm anyway) but I'm intrigued by the concept -- anything that reduces fuel bills and makes people more energy independent is okay in my book.