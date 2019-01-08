Show More Results

Image credit: Mercedes-Benz
Live from the Mercedes-Benz CES 2019 press conference!

Forget the TVs, here's a car.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
1h ago in Transportation
Mercedes-Benz

Amidst all the TVs and IOT devices, CES is becoming a rather important auto show. So it's no surprise that Mercedes-Benz will be unveiling a car at the annual desert conference. Based on the teasers from Mercedes, it'll almost be the new CLA coupe brimming with new tech like company's outstanding voice-powered MBUX infotainment system that was shown off at last year's CES.

But, it'll also have some gesture-based features as shown off in a teaser video that appeared last week. Beyond that, we'll have to wait and see what's unveiled at their booth.

