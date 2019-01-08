Sleepace has a sleep tracker for newborn babies

Sitting below your kid's mattress, the sensor pad will monitor heart and respiratory rate as well as body movement. If it can't detect breathing for more than 20 seconds, then an alarm will sound, letting parents get to their kids in time to, hopefully, avert a catastrophe. The company adds that the mat is waterproof and has been designed to measure "baby-specific" sleep.

There's no word -- yet -- on how much this unit will cost, but Sleepace has said that it'll look to release it at some point in March.