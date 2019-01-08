Show More Results

The Morning After: Rollable TVs are a real thing

And CES is only just beginning.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
36m ago in Gadgetry
Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

It's Tuesday morning, and today is the day CES officially starts. The show floor will open, we'll be livestreaming all day long from our stage and there will be So. Many. TVs. Before we dive into what today holds for us, take a look at all the news from Monday's press conferences and reveals, including an electric Harley, big news for Instant Pot owners and AirPlay in everything.

0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds, 110 miles of range.Harley-Davidson's LiveWire electric motorcycle arrives in August for $30K

After years of talk, Harley-Davidson is finally ready to put its LiveWire electric motorcycle up for sale -- and not surprisingly, it'll cost you. The green two-wheeler is now available for pre-order ahead of its August debut for a hefty $29,799

$150 for the 6-quart version.Instant Pot makes Google Assistant your new sous chef

Instant Brands has announced that its Instant Pot Smart WiFi pressure cooker now supports Google Assistant, making it possible to start cooking or check on the status without pulling out your phone or peeking at the tiny display.

Not just a demo anymore.LG's rollable OLED TV is real, and you can buy it this year

The Signature Series OLED TV R might look like a normal 65-inch TV at first, but hit a button and the OLED screen slowly rolls into its brushed aluminum case, like a paper towel winding itself back up.

It's ready for stews, chili, dumplings and meatballs.Meat-free Impossible Burger 2.0 tastes even closer to the real deal

According to Instant Foods, the new burger has no gluten and tastes closer to real meat than ever before. Why? The new Impossible Burger 2.0 is made with soy protein instead of wheat protein, and according to Nicole Lee, "It was moist and juicy, and the texture was just right. I couldn't believe that this was supposed to be a plant-based substitute."

The better to see you with.Ring's newest doorbell sits over your door's peephole

Sandwiched between the button and the camera lens is a piece of glass that'll let you peer through the hole at your visitors, old-school style.

Go for it.TCL is working on 8K Roku TVs

The 8-Series will launch in the US later this year in a variety of screen sizes starting at 75-inches.

But wait, there's more...

