You can take the new TicWatches for a swim

In fact, swimming is a new focus of the two new TicWatches, which have the same internals but are styled differently. The new devices come with a swim monitoring mode that will record all of the thrashing around you do in water. And, unsurprisingly coming from a company backed by Google, the device runs Android Wear.

On the inside, the TicWatches have swapped Mediatek's budget systems-on-chip in favor of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 2100. That should offer a performance boost, but be warned that the 2100 was launched in early 2016, so is hardly cutting-edge.

Mobvoi is planning to launch the S2 and E2 at some point in the next few months, but there's no word yet on pricing. Given that the original S (for Sport) sold for $200 and the E (Express) was $160, you'd hope the figures didn't creep too far beyond those limits.