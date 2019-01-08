Twitter will test new conversation features out in the open

If you're chosen to participate, Twitter is going to ask for feedback on features you're testing and then use that to see what's working (or isn't) before rolling them out to everyone else. Staples like hashtags and @mentions were built by the Twitter community, and the company wants that to continue to be the case -- especially as CEO Jack Dorsey has said that his main focus is to "increase the health of public conversation" on the site. Since last year, one of the ways Twitter has been trying to be more transparent is by tweeting updates on products it's building, in an effort to get continuous feedback from users.

While Twitter already has an Experiments Program, this new one will give participants the ability to share what they are seeing openly with people on their timeline. They'll also get to try a number of variations of experimental features and, of course, give continued feedback through the entire development process. "We want to develop a service for the people that are using it," Sara Haider, director of product management at Twitter, said on the Engadget CES 2019 stage.

She said that, as great as Twitter is for conversations on a wide range of topics, sometimes users need to work around the product to make it work for them. A perfect example of that is when people are at an event like CES and they change their username to reflect that. That's where having a feature like status update could come in handy, Haider said, since it can help give your followers context about what you may be tweeting about in the next week or so: "We want to turn these kinds of things into features for everyone."

Haider also touched on Twitter threads and how those could be improved through visual flourishes, including indentations and making it easier to collapse replies so that to you see only the ones you're interested in.

Developing...