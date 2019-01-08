'Yoshi's Crafted World' for Switch is coming out on March 29th

In a couple of months, you'll be able to embark on an adventure as Yoshi across a game that was created to look like a miniature diorama crafted from household items. Nintendo has announced that the action platformer Yoshi's Crafted World will be exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch starting on March 29th. Its themed stages will have you solving puzzles and finding treasures hidden in sets that use familiar elements like boxes, paper cups, washi tapes and buttons. If you want to spice things up, you can either play with a friend in 2-player mode or play stages backward.