Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
save
Save
share

'Zelda II: The Adventure of Link' is coming to Switch Online

The second 'Zelda' game will be available on January 16th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
52m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nintendo

Nintendo is making Switch Online more enticing for potential subscribers by adding Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and Blaster Master to its lineup of classic NES games. Zelda II was originally published in 1987 as a side-scrolling RPG, which was a huge departure from the gameplay of the first installment of the franchise. It's set several years after the first game and introduced Link's doppelganger Dark Link. Blaster Master, on the other hand, is a run and gun classic from 1988.

These are just two of the most recent additions to the subscription service's NES game lineup -- in December, Nintendo introduced Ninja Gaiden, Tetris-style puzzler Wario's Woods and Adventures of Lolo to the mix. These classics serve as one of Switch Online's main draw, with the other two being online play and Save Data Cloud backup. Both Zelda II and Blaster Master will be available through the service starting on January 16th.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr