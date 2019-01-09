Amazon revisits Lorena Bobbitt’s trial in new ‘Lorena’ trailer

The scandal you know, the story you don't. From Executive Producer @JordanPeele comes #LorenaSeries, 2/15. pic.twitter.com/MnqullMsJU — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 8, 2019

The trailer gives a look at Bobbitt's heavy media coverage as well as some of the testimony presented at her trial. It also includes clips of new interviews which touch on the alleged abuse within the relationship, the trial and how it's still impacting media today. The series also takes a critical look at how Bobbitt was discussed in the media. "We were being entertained on the fodder of someone else's suffering," says one person interviewed in the series.

"When we hear the name Bobbitt we think of one of the most sensational incidents to ever be catapulted into a full blown media spectacle," Peele said about the show last year. "With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse and her demand for justice. This is Lorena's story and we're honored to help her tell it."

Lorena will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. It will then be available to stream on Prime Video starting February 15th.